Stargaze, the top NFT marketplace in the Cosmos ecosystem, is home to Bad Kids, Celestine Sloths, and Mad Scientists. Its platform, known for high transaction volumes, combines community engagement with tech innovation, offering features like a permissionless NFT Launchpad, gas-free onchain marketplace, interchain NFT transfers, and onchain auctions, addressing creators' and collectors' needs. Governed by $STARS tokens, it champions transparent governance and carbon-neutral operations, with innovations like shuffled minting for fair NFT distribution.

АтыSTARS

ДәрежеNo.5076

Нарық капит.$0,00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0,00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)%0,00

Айналымдағы мөлшер0

Макс. мөлшер3.000.000.000

Жалпы мөлшер2.986.560.000

Айналым жылдамдығы0%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.8490712656129081,2022-02-07

Ең төменгі баға0.000918359219983067,2025-05-01

Ашық блокчейнSTARGAZE

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

