Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!

ДәрежеNo.2610

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.02%

Айналымдағы мөлшер1,543,128,482

Макс. мөлшер10,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер10,000,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.1543%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13

Ең төменгі баға0.000101480022958425,2025-04-22

Ашық блокчейнBSC

Әлеуметтік медиа

