SPARKLET

Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

АтыSPARKLET

ДәрежеNo.1560

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.08%

Айналымдағы мөлшер200,091,346.52

Макс. мөлшер1,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер1,000,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.2%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.1731580337853565,2024-07-24

Ең төменгі баға0.011986767956417886,2025-04-07

Ашық блокчейнETH

КіріспеUpland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.