SPARKLET
Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.
АтыSPARKLET
ДәрежеNo.1560
Нарық капит.$0.00
Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00
Нарықтағы үлесі%
Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.08%
Айналымдағы мөлшер200,091,346.52
Макс. мөлшер1,000,000,000
Жалпы мөлшер1,000,000,000
Айналым жылдамдығы0.2%
Шығару күні--
Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--
Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.1731580337853565,2024-07-24
Ең төменгі баға0.011986767956417886,2025-04-07
Ашық блокчейнETH
Сектор
Әлеуметтік медиа
