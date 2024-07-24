SPARKLET

Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

АтыSPARKLET

ДәрежеNo.1560

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.08%

Айналымдағы мөлшер200,091,346.52

Макс. мөлшер1,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер1,000,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.2%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.1731580337853565,2024-07-24

Ең төменгі баға0.011986767956417886,2025-04-07

Ашық блокчейнETH

КіріспеUpland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.

MEXC — криптовалютамен айналысудың ең оңай жолы. Криптовалютаны сатып алуға, сатуға және табуға арналған әлемдегі жетекші криптовалюта биржасымен танысыңыз. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH және 3000-нан астам альткойндармен сауда жасаңыз.
Іздеу
Таңдаулылар
SPARKLET/USDT
Upland
----
--
24с жоғары
--
24с төмен
--
24с көлем (SPARKLET)
--
24 сағат сомасы (USDT)
--
Диаграмма
Ақпарат
Ордерлер кітабы
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Ордерлер кітабы
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Ордерлер кітабы
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Спот
Ордерлерді ашу（0）
Ордерлер тарихы
Сауда тарихы
Ашық позициялар (0)
MEXC — криптовалютамен айналысудың ең оңай жолы. Криптовалютаны сатып алуға, сатуға және табуға арналған әлемдегі жетекші криптовалюта биржасымен танысыңыз. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH және 3000-нан астам альткойндармен сауда жасаңыз.
SPARKLET/USDT
Upland
--
--‎--
24с жоғары
--
24с төмен
--
24с көлем (SPARKLET)
--
24 сағат сомасы (USDT)
--
Диаграмма
Ордерлер кітабы
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Ақпарат
Ордерлерді ашу（0）
Ордерлер тарихы
Сауда тарихы
Ашық позициялар (0)
network_iconЖелі қалыпты емес
Сызық 1
Онлайн тұтынушыларға қызмет көрсету
Loading...