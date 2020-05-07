PIB

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

АтыPIB

ДәрежеNo.1108

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.00%

Айналымдағы мөлшер24,150,500,892.670006

Макс. мөлшер30,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер29,696,500,892.670006

Айналым жылдамдығы0.805%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға292.4109226098197,2021-11-29

Ең төменгі баға0.000056931377751,2020-05-07

Ашық блокчейнKLAY

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

