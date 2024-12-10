PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

АтыPEAQ

ДәрежеNo.372

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.81%

Айналымдағы мөлшер876,294,409.2320619

Макс. мөлшер0

Жалпы мөлшер4,277,084,032.077311

Айналым жылдамдығы%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

Ең төменгі баға0.0944989658924151,2025-03-13

Ашық блокчейнPEAQEVM

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

