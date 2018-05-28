NKN

NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.

АтыNKN

ДәрежеNo.761

Нарық капит.$0,00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0,00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)%1,16

Айналымдағы мөлшер788.266.704,8930706

Макс. мөлшер1.000.000.000

Жалпы мөлшер788.266.704,8930706

Айналым жылдамдығы0.7882%

Шығару күні2018-05-28 00:00:00

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы0,0024 USDT

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға1.48332395,2021-04-09

Ең төменгі баға0.00641054097117,2020-03-13

Ашық блокчейнETH

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

