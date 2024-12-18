MNRY

Moonray is a decentralized gaming and entertainment network, powered by $MNRY and supporting a wide range of projects in gaming, comics and animation. The Moonray Game, the first game developed by Moonray Studio is a AAA, melee-style, arena combat PVP. Moonray catapults you into an otherworldly multiplayer combat arena, where intense, fast-paced battles demand mastery of both offense and defense. The game is live on the Epic Game Store and coming soon to PlayStation.

АтыMNRY

ДәрежеNo.2193

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.75%

Айналымдағы мөлшер76,867,131.5

Макс. мөлшер1,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер1,000,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.0768%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.21100218257573045,2024-12-18

Ең төменгі баға0.005071770893518676,2025-04-07

Ашық блокчейнETH

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

Жауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.

