LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

АтыLAT

ДәрежеNo.716

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.08%

Айналымдағы мөлшер6,553,902,623.622298

Макс. мөлшер0

Жалпы мөлшер10,250,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы%

Шығару күні2021-05-12 00:00:00

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.89407158,2021-05-12

Ең төменгі баға0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Ашық блокчейнLAT

КіріспеPlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.

MEXC — криптовалютамен айналысудың ең оңай жолы. Криптовалютаны сатып алуға, сатуға және табуға арналған әлемдегі жетекші криптовалюта биржасымен танысыңыз. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH және 3000-нан астам альткойндармен сауда жасаңыз.
Іздеу
Таңдаулылар
LAT/USDT
PlatON
----
--
24с жоғары
--
24с төмен
--
24с көлем (LAT)
--
24 сағат сомасы (USDT)
--
Диаграмма
Ақпарат
Ордерлер кітабы
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Ордерлер кітабы
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Ордерлер кітабы
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Спот
Ордерлерді ашу（0）
Ордерлер тарихы
Сауда тарихы
Ашық позициялар (0)
MEXC — криптовалютамен айналысудың ең оңай жолы. Криптовалютаны сатып алуға, сатуға және табуға арналған әлемдегі жетекші криптовалюта биржасымен танысыңыз. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH және 3000-нан астам альткойндармен сауда жасаңыз.
LAT/USDT
PlatON
--
--‎--
24с жоғары
--
24с төмен
--
24с көлем (LAT)
--
24 сағат сомасы (USDT)
--
Диаграмма
Ордерлер кітабы
Нарықтық мәмілелер
Ақпарат
Ордерлерді ашу（0）
Ордерлер тарихы
Сауда тарихы
Ашық позициялар (0)
network_iconЖелі қалыпты емес
Сызық 1
Онлайн тұтынушыларға қызмет көрсету
Loading...