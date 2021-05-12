LAT
PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.
АтыLAT
ДәрежеNo.716
Нарық капит.$0.00
Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00
Нарықтағы үлесі%
Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.08%
Айналымдағы мөлшер6,553,902,623.622298
Макс. мөлшер0
Жалпы мөлшер10,250,000,000
Айналым жылдамдығы%
Шығару күні2021-05-12 00:00:00
Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--
Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.89407158,2021-05-12
Ең төменгі баға0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29
Ашық блокчейнLAT
Сектор
Әлеуметтік медиа
