PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

АтыLAT

ДәрежеNo.716

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.08%

Айналымдағы мөлшер6,553,902,623.622298

Макс. мөлшер0

Жалпы мөлшер10,250,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы%

Шығару күні2021-05-12 00:00:00

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.89407158,2021-05-12

Ең төменгі баға0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Ашық блокчейнLAT

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

