IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.
ДәрежеNo.234
Нарық капит.$0.00
Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00
Нарықтағы үлесі%
Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.26%
Айналымдағы мөлшер9,441,368,979
Макс. мөлшер10,000,000,000
Жалпы мөлшер9,441,368,983
Айналым жылдамдығы0.9441%
Шығару күні2018-05-21 00:00:00
Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы0.007 USDT
Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13
Ең төменгі баға0.00123909173461,2020-03-13
Ашық блокчейнIOTX
