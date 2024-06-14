HOSKY

Hosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes.

ДәрежеNo.1038

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.00%

Айналымдағы мөлшер227,999,999,999,931

Макс. мөлшер1,000,000,000,000,001

Жалпы мөлшер1,000,000,000,000,001

Айналым жылдамдығы0.2279%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.000000469432894668,2024-06-14

Ең төменгі баға0.000000004215354442,2024-08-06

Ашық блокчейнADA

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

