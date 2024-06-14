HOSKY
Hosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes.
АтыHOSKY
ДәрежеNo.1038
Нарық капит.$0.00
Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00
Нарықтағы үлесі%
Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.00%
Айналымдағы мөлшер227,999,999,999,931
Макс. мөлшер1,000,000,000,000,001
Жалпы мөлшер1,000,000,000,000,001
Айналым жылдамдығы0.2279%
Шығару күні--
Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--
Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.000000469432894668,2024-06-14
Ең төменгі баға0.000000004215354442,2024-08-06
Ашық блокчейнADA
КіріспеHosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes.
Сектор
Әлеуметтік медиа
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.