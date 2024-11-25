HAROLD

Welcome to HAROLD, the memecoin inspired by the iconic internet sensation, Harold “Hide the Pain.” Our story is as unique as Harold’s smile. After the project’s original developer executed a rugpull, the resilient Harold community stepped up, took control, and turned the situation around. In true Harold fashion, we embraced the pain, hid it with a grin, and transformed HAROLD into a symbol of resilience and humor.

АтыHAROLD

ДәрежеNo.1382

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.03%

Айналымдағы мөлшер787,005,431

Макс. мөлшер1,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер999,993,177.5

Айналым жылдамдығы0.787%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.04644192256997726,2024-12-28

Ең төменгі баға0.000243196545487044,2024-11-25

Ашық блокчейнSOL

КіріспеWelcome to HAROLD, the memecoin inspired by the iconic internet sensation, Harold “Hide the Pain.” Our story is as unique as Harold’s smile. After the project’s original developer executed a rugpull, the resilient Harold community stepped up, took control, and turned the situation around. In true Harold fashion, we embraced the pain, hid it with a grin, and transformed HAROLD into a symbol of resilience and humor.

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.