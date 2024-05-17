GAMESTOP

GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.

АтыGAMESTOP

ДәрежеNo.595

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.00%

Айналымдағы мөлшер411,297,484,026

Макс. мөлшер420,690,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер411,297,484,026

Айналым жылдамдығы0.9776%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12

Ең төменгі баға0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17

Ашық блокчейнETH

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

