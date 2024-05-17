GAMESTOP
GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.
АтыGAMESTOP
ДәрежеNo.595
Нарық капит.$0.00
Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00
Нарықтағы үлесі%
Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.00%
Айналымдағы мөлшер411,297,484,026
Макс. мөлшер420,690,000,000
Жалпы мөлшер411,297,484,026
Айналым жылдамдығы0.9776%
Шығару күні--
Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--
Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12
Ең төменгі баға0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17
Ашық блокчейнETH
Сектор
Әлеуметтік медиа
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.