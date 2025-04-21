EPT

Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

АтыEPT

ДәрежеNo.817

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)1.91%

Айналымдағы мөлшер2,442,518,929

Макс. мөлшер10,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер9,999,999,990

Айналым жылдамдығы0.2442%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21

Ең төменгі баға0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08

Ашық блокчейнETH

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

