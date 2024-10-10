CARV

CARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.

АтыCARV

ДәрежеNo.349

Нарық капит.$0,00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0,00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)%6,17

Айналымдағы мөлшер276.168.722,44

Макс. мөлшер0

Жалпы мөлшер1.000.000.000

Айналым жылдамдығы%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға1.3970622423614902,2024-11-02

Ең төменгі баға0.23394575433940845,2024-10-10

Ашық блокчейнBASE

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

