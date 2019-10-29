BTM

Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.

АтыBTM

ДәрежеNo.1597

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.01%

Айналымдағы мөлшер1,640,515,591.91

Макс. мөлшер2,100,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер2,100,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.7811%

Шығару күні2019-10-29 00:00:00

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы0.038 USDT

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға1.174780011177063,2018-04-24

Ең төменгі баға0.001250525573799252,2025-04-09

Ашық блокчейнETH

