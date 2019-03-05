ANKR
Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.
АтыANKR
ДәрежеNo.263
Нарық капит.$0.00
Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00
Нарықтағы үлесі%
Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.13%
Айналымдағы мөлшер10,000,000,000
Макс. мөлшер10,000,000,000
Жалпы мөлшер10,000,000,000
Айналым жылдамдығы1%
Шығару күні2019-03-05 00:00:00
Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы0.0066 USDT
Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.22517936,2021-03-28
Ең төменгі баға0.000711080622353,2020-03-13
Ашық блокчейнETH
Сектор
Әлеуметтік медиа
