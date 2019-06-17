ALGO

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

АтыALGO

ДәрежеNo.52

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі0.0005%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.99%

Айналымдағы мөлшер8,609,188,427.102423

Макс. мөлшер10,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер10,000,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.8609%

Шығару күні2019-06-17 00:00:00

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы0.05 USDT

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға3.28017860614,2019-06-21

Ең төменгі баға0.08761089660746404,2023-09-11

Ашық блокчейнALGO

КіріспеAlgorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.