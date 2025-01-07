Zippy Staked SOL 価格(ZIPPYSOL)
Zippy Staked SOL（ZIPPYSOL）の本日のライブ価格は 227.31 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ZIPPYSOL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Zippy Staked SOL 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 9.46 USD
です- Zippy Staked SOL 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ZIPPYSOL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ZIPPYSOL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Zippy Staked SOL から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Zippy Staked SOL から USD への価格変動率は $ -24.3192831630 です。
過去60日間における Zippy Staked SOL から USD への価格変動率は $ +18.3476903460 です。
過去90日間における Zippy Staked SOL から USD への価格変動率は $ +74.77122475269985 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -24.3192831630
|-10.69%
|60日
|$ +18.3476903460
|+8.07%
|90日
|$ +74.77122475269985
|+49.02%
Zippy Staked SOL の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+7.68%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Zippy is a lquid stake pool on Solana that allows users to stake their SOL and get a liquid staking token (LST) in return called zippySOL. The value of zippySOL vs SOL increases each epoch. Zippy is built on the SPL stake pool program from Solana foundation that has been audited 9 times. The LST, zippySOL, can be used in defi throughout Solana. Currently supported integrations exists to Kamino, Solend, Meteora, Sanctum, Hawksight and Orca. SOL deposited into the stake pool is delegated to the best and most diverse validators on Solana using a clear delegation strategy. The delegation strategy is algorithmic and automatically computes a score for each validator balancing high APY for stakers while supporting a healthy network. A validator is scored mainly on performance and decentralization. For example, a validator with good performance that is located in a data center together with a lot of other high stake validators will be scored lower than a validator of similar performance situated in a less crowded data center. Other factors that hurt the network are also considered, e.g. vote lagging and excessive delinquencies. The score is used by the Zippy stake bot to automatically and regularly rebalance the pool to the top validators. As the total staked SOL in the pool grows, more and more validators will be receiving stake. For more information see https://docs.zippystake.org/delegation-strategy
