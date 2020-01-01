Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) トケノミクス
Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) 情報
ZILLIONXO is a simple utility token created with an existence on Binance Smart Chain. As the name suggests, this token encompasses the entire crypto universe in one circle. It can be used to transact directly among the users. It is available on DEX and CEX platforms.
The primary function being paying for different kinds of transactions flawlessly. ZILLIONXO is not restricted to any particular domain, it can be utilised for all sorts of online payments
ZILLIONXO aim is to be a community governed decentralised platform that eliminates third-party platforms charges such as Software as a service, transactional platforms, and high fee payment gateways.
ZILLIONXO will enable direct real-time peer-to-peer business and consumer connectivity, service delivery, and low fee stable currency and Cryptocurrency payment processing at a fraction of a cost.
It will enable free cross-chain asset transfer for retail payments and rewards.
ZILLIONXO is all in one decentralised platform will enable small retailers to create free online stores with one click and connect with consumers in real-time without needing the third-party platform. The platform will enable real-time business payment settlement. The platform will charge a fixed transaction fee of 0.57%, whereas token holder will only pay 0.47%.
ZILLIONXO will be the blockchain for e-commerce and point of sale transactions.
ZILLIONXO Mobile application will be integrated with stable currency infrastrcuture to process low fee payments.
Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ZILLIONXO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ZILLIONXO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ZILLIONXO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ZILLIONXO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
ZILLIONXO 価格予測
ZILLIONXO の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の ZILLIONXO 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。