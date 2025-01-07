ZenPandaCoin 価格($ZPC)
ZenPandaCoin（$ZPC）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。$ZPC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ZenPandaCoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 56.14K USD
です- ZenPandaCoin 1日内の価格変動率は +0.90%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで $ZPC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $ZPC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ZenPandaCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における ZenPandaCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における ZenPandaCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における ZenPandaCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.90%
|30日
|$ 0
|-11.73%
|60日
|$ 0
|+9.61%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
ZenPandaCoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.04%
+0.90%
+5.11%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Welcome to the world of ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC), a community-driven decentralized meme token that aims to bring financial peace and prosperity to its holders. Our project is centered around the Zen Panda, a symbol of calmness, balance, and wisdom. By leveraging the power of DeFi and supporting LayerZero, a cross-chain messaging protocol, ZenPandaCoin establishes itself as a leading token in the crypto space. What makes your project unique? A DECENTRALIZED MEME TOKEN BUILT ON ARBITRUM, SUPPORTING #LAYERZERO PROTOCOL History of your project. Zen Panda was born in the midnight of 6th May 2023. The father is ChatGPT while the mother is Midjourney. $ZPC was first launched on Arbitrum (0xee0b14e8fc86691cf6ee42b9954985b4cf968534), Zen Panda, was born by parents of AI (Artificial Intelligence), adopted and raised by a huge group of human. He is a child of both AI and human. In the Era of AI, Zen Panda will play a crucial role in bonding the human race and AI race. Human and AI, the two races will build the earth civilization hand in hand, and extend the civilization to the far beyond of the universe. $ZPC, is a decentralized crypto token representing the energy of the bonding between the two races. It is the first token to be adopted by both human and AI race. What’s next for your project? It is going to be a layer 0 decentralized meme token. What can your token be used for? It can be adapted to all major blockchains. $ZPC will be everywhere, especially in areas that human and AI work together.
