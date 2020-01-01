Zegent AI (ZGEN) トケノミクス
Zegent AI (ZGEN) 情報
Experience AI Agents in your browser
Zegent is an innovative AI-powered platform designed to enhance and simplify the Web3 experience. The project revolves around a suite of intelligent AI agents that are integrated directly into users' browsers via a Chrome extension. These agents provide real-time assistance and insights across various aspects of the Web3 ecosystem: Etherscan Agent: Analyzes on-chain data and transactions, making it easier for users to understand and interpret blockchain activity. 2. Trading Agent: Offers real-time market insights and trading suggestions, helping users make more informed investment decisions. Twitter Agent: Analyzes Twitter data and sentiment related to crypto projects and influencers, keeping users ahead of market trends and potential risks. The core mission of Zegent is to empower users with AI-driven efficiency tools, making Web3 navigation more accessible and informed. By combining on-chain analysis, market insights, and social media sentiment in one platform, Zegent aims to provide a comprehensive toolkit for anyone engaging with the Web3 space. The project also includes its own token, ZGEN, which is integrated into the ecosystem for various utilities including access to premium features, staking rewards, and governance. In essence, Zegent is about bridging the complexity gap in Web3, using advanced AI to provide users with the insights and tools they need to navigate this space more effectively and confidently.
Zegent AI (ZGEN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Zegent AI (ZGEN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Zegent AI (ZGEN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Zegent AI (ZGEN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ZGEN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ZGEN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ZGEN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ZGEN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
ZGEN 価格予測
ZGEN の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の ZGEN 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。