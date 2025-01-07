Zegent AI 価格(ZGEN)
Zegent AI（ZGEN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00205932 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.70M USD です。ZGEN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Zegent AI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 36.47K USD
です- Zegent AI 1日内の価格変動率は -3.36%
です- 循環供給量は 827.02M USD です
MEXCで ZGEN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ZGEN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Zegent AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Zegent AI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0007961121 です。
過去60日間における Zegent AI から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0037165917 です。
過去90日間における Zegent AI から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0012562975024254973 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.36%
|30日
|$ -0.0007961121
|-38.65%
|60日
|$ +0.0037165917
|+180.48%
|90日
|$ +0.0012562975024254973
|+156.45%
Zegent AI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-3.23%
-3.36%
+13.75%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Experience AI Agents in your browser Zegent is an innovative AI-powered platform designed to enhance and simplify the Web3 experience. The project revolves around a suite of intelligent AI agents that are integrated directly into users' browsers via a Chrome extension. These agents provide real-time assistance and insights across various aspects of the Web3 ecosystem: Etherscan Agent: Analyzes on-chain data and transactions, making it easier for users to understand and interpret blockchain activity. 2. Trading Agent: Offers real-time market insights and trading suggestions, helping users make more informed investment decisions. Twitter Agent: Analyzes Twitter data and sentiment related to crypto projects and influencers, keeping users ahead of market trends and potential risks. The core mission of Zegent is to empower users with AI-driven efficiency tools, making Web3 navigation more accessible and informed. By combining on-chain analysis, market insights, and social media sentiment in one platform, Zegent aims to provide a comprehensive toolkit for anyone engaging with the Web3 space. The project also includes its own token, ZGEN, which is integrated into the ecosystem for various utilities including access to premium features, staking rewards, and governance. In essence, Zegent is about bridging the complexity gap in Web3, using advanced AI to provide users with the insights and tools they need to navigate this space more effectively and confidently.
