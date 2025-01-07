ZapExchange 価格(ZAPEX)
ZapExchange（ZAPEX）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ZAPEX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ZapExchange 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 49.11 USD
です- ZapExchange 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-18.48%
|60日
|$ 0
|+29.46%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
ZapExchange の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+5.55%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
ZapEx tokens are not just a cryptocurrency; they're your voice and reward system in the ZapEx universe. Participate in crucial DAO votes, steer the direction of protocol changes, and reap rewards for your referrals and trading activity. Dive into hassle-free trading, be it swapping BTC for ETH, ETH for BNB, or ETH for AVAX, all while enhancing your influence and benefits within the ZapEx ecosystem. ZapEx is more than an advanced, hybrid CEX and DEX aggregator. We're the first to offer a Telegram bot for trading, access to over 100+ blockchains and networks, and the rare feature of Limit Orders. Our focus on small-cap coins in cross-chain trades sets us apart, and our room for growth is immense compared to larger competitors. Unparalleled Access: Over 100+ blockchains and networks. Unique Features: Limit Orders and a dedicated Telegram bot. Growth Potential: We're just getting started, and the sky's the limit. Specialized Trading: Focusing on small-cap coins for cross-chain trades. By aggregating multiple exchanges, both centralized and decentralized, ZapEx ensures you're getting the best rates possible. Our unique feature of Limit Orders also means you can set the price points that work for you. Security is non-negotiable at ZapEx. We've undergone rigorous security audits and continuously update our protocols with each major platform update. Our decentralized, non-custodial nature means you have full control over your assets at all times. ZapEx operates on a minimal fee structure, designed to be competitive and user-friendly. We're transparent about our fees, so you're never caught off guard. It's simple - connect your wallet, select your tokens, set your limits (if you're using Limit Orders), and execute your trade. Our platform and Telegram bot are designed for ease of use, ensuring a smooth trading experience.
