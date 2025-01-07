Youcoin 価格(YOU)
Youcoin（YOU）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 28.02K USD です。YOU から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Youcoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.07 USD
です- Youcoin 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで YOU から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な YOU 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Youcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Youcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Youcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Youcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-36.85%
|60日
|$ 0
|+18.37%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Youcoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+3.30%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Youcoin is a decentralized protocol focusing on proof of personhood and reputation within the digital world. Designed to foster trust and authenticity without reliance on centralized entities, Youcoin introduces a revolutionary way to approach identity and reputation. Through this protocol, individuals are empowered to control their identity, build their reputation, and engage in digital interactions with confidence. What makes your project unique? Youcoin aims to reshape the landscape of identity and reputation in the digital world. By decentralizing these aspects, it removes reliance on centralized and often exclusionary systems, such as government-backed identification or credit scores. Its social-based verification fosters a more inclusive and human-centric approach to identity, empowering individuals and communities alike. History of your project. Youcoin development began 6 months ago, with a public announcement and token launch on 3 Aug 2023. What’s next for your project? In Aug 2023, our whitepaper with detailed technical implementation will be released, along with a PoC detailing how our reputation protocol works. Efforts to bring ecosystem partners on board will also begin. What can your token be used for? The YOU token is designed to have governance properties, empowering users by giving them a say over the future of the protocol. After launch, the YOU core contributors will collaborate with the community and ecosystem partners on key decisions and future initiatives for the protocol and token.
