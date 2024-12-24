YOM 価格(YOM)
YOM（YOM）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02787851 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.52M USD です。YOM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な YOM 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 23.14K USD
です- YOM 1日内の価格変動率は -6.10%
です- 循環供給量は 126.33M USD です
本日の YOM から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00181156591221588 です。
過去30日間における YOM から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0180298799 です。
過去60日間における YOM から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0029951695 です。
過去90日間における YOM から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.008263778991769654 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00181156591221588
|-6.10%
|30日
|$ +0.0180298799
|+64.67%
|60日
|$ -0.0029951695
|-10.74%
|90日
|$ -0.008263778991769654
|-22.86%
YOM の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.14%
-6.10%
+15.81%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is YOM? YOM is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in the gaming industry, spearheading the development of the first-of-its-kind DePIN (Distributed Physical Infrastructure Network). This innovative technology disrupts traditional cloud gaming by enabling the seamless streaming of high-quality games to any device with an internet connection. YOM's DePIN network eliminates the need for expensive gaming hardware typically associated with AAA gaming. By leveraging a distributed network of shared computing resources (nodes), YOM offers significant advantages: Global Low Latency: Stream games with minimal lag, regardless of location. Near-Zero Costs: Enjoy cost-effective cloud gaming experiences. Device Agnostic: Play on any device with an internet connection, from mobile phones to laptops. This innovative approach not only benefits gamers but also incentivizes node operators. Individuals can contribute their computing power to the network and earn passive income through the $YOM token. YOM's Evolution: Founded in 2020, YOM started as both a network and content provider. In 2024, they shifted their focus solely on DePIN infrastructure, leaving content creation to partners. This strategic move and the appointment of a seasoned leadership team attracted the attention of Outlier Ventures and Borderless Capital, propelling YOM's growth. The Future of YOM: YOM is actively expanding its DePIN network with the ambitious goal of accommodating millions of users on a single, fully distributed network. This unprecedented feat would significantly broaden the gaming market, making high-end titles accessible to anyone with an internet connection. To further solidify their position, YOM is actively: Onboarding Major Game Projects: Integrating established and upcoming titles into the network. Collaborating with Streaming Services: Providing interactive experiences through streaming platforms. Incentivizing Developers: Offering attractive programs to attract independent and established game creators. The $YOM Token: The $YOM token serves as the backbone of the YOM ecosystem. It functions as a reward mechanism for node operators, incentivizing network participation and growth. Additionally, a portion of each transaction is allocated towards burning tokens, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders by reducing the overall supply. YOM's DePIN technology presents a compelling vision for the future of cloud gaming. By offering unparalleled accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and developer empowerment, YOM is poised to reshape the gaming landscape and usher in a new era of immersive and universally accessible gaming experiences.
