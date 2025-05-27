Yieldly 価格(YLDY)
Yieldly（YLDY）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。YLDY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Yieldly 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Yieldly 1日内の価格変動率は +2.17%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで YLDY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。
本日の Yieldly から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Yieldly から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Yieldly から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Yieldly から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.17%
|30日
|$ 0
|-8.62%
|60日
|$ 0
|+8.25%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Yieldly の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.52%
+2.17%
+3.15%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Yieldly wants to help people re-conceptualize value and the way it is exchanged. Yieldly believes digital value should be exchanged swiftly, simply, and safely and are working to set the industry standards by which people will transact interact with blockchain technology. The Yieldly DeFi ecosystem is comprised of four foundational pillars built on the Algorand blockchain. First, Yieldly’s purpose-built smart contracts enable developers of ASA tokens (“Algorand Standard Assets” comparable to ERC20 on Ethereum) to easily create staking and rewards systems on top of Algorand. This opens up the Algorand ecosystem for many use cases that are currently booming on other blockchains such as yield farming, NFT distribution, and social rewards systems. Next, Yieldly has built the first no-loss lottery designed to harness Algorand’s rewards system, aggregate rewards, and distribute them to users. Akin to PankcakeSwap and PoolTogether on their respective ecosystems, Yieldly’s no-loss lottery will unlock deep liquidity on Algorand. Third, Yieldly wants to make it easy for anyone to access Algorand and experience the many benefits of DeFi. To that end, Yieldly will release a cross-chain token bridge in June that will allow swapping of ASA YLDY for ERC-20 YLDY. Finally, Yieldly will build out further bridges to expand the pathways for any ASA native token holder. This will drive new users and more liquidity to Algorand. After the smart contracts enable users to build staking and rewards systems and open pathways for more liquidity to flow into the Algorand Network, Yieldly will unite the ecosystem via an automatic market maker (otherwise known as a Decentralized Exchange or DEX). This component has the potential to elevate Algorand to achieve mass adoption as a leading DeFi protocol.

暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。
