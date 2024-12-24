Ycash 価格(YEC)
Ycash（YEC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.097223 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.54M USD です。YEC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ycash 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.44K USD
です- Ycash 1日内の価格変動率は +1.30%
です- 循環供給量は 15.84M USD です
MEXCで YEC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な YEC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ycash から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00124432 です。
過去30日間における Ycash から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0478387715 です。
過去60日間における Ycash から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1305200399 です。
過去90日間における Ycash から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.06162653876339007 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00124432
|+1.30%
|30日
|$ +0.0478387715
|+49.21%
|60日
|$ +0.1305200399
|+134.25%
|90日
|$ +0.06162653876339007
|+173.13%
Ycash の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.34%
+1.30%
+6.37%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped a 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. Bitcoin is truly revolutionary, but it suffers from several problems, including the following two key problems: The Privacy Problem. Bitcoin lacks privacy. The whole world can see all of your transactions. The Distribution Problem. The ongoing initial distribution of bitcoin (via "mining") is dominated by manufacturers of specialized computer hardware and their business partners. Zcash improved upon Bitcoin by implementing a revolutionary solution to The Privacy Problem. But The Distribution Problem remains. By building upon the Zcash codebase, Ycash leverages Zcash's solution to The Privacy Problem. And by aggressively pursuing mining on commodity hardware by all available means, including periodic changes to Ycash's mining algorithm, Ycash aims to address The Distribution Problem. We believe that addressing The Distribution Problem is necessary for a digital currency to achieve widespread, grassroots adoption. As one engineer working on Ycash put it, if the mining process is largely controlled by specialized hardware created by a far-off foreign manufacturer, the coin seems "distant". Mining is an important way for users to participate in a digital currency's community, and mining on commodity hardware opens up the mining process up to a much larger group of users. Another key component of Ycash's approach to addressing The Distribution Problem is upholding a promise that originated from Zcash: that 90% of the coins would be distributed via the mining process. The structure of the Ycash Development Fund upholds that promise: With 5% of the coins starting at block height 570,000 going to the Ycash Development Fund (managed by the nonprofit Ycash Foundation), 90% of the total 21 million Ycash coins will be allocated via the free market mining process. But there are several other coins that also build upon the Zcash codebase and are also trying to address The Distribution Problem; what makes Ycash different? The answer goes back to Ycash's shared blockchain history with Zcash. Ycash is the only coin that is also a chain fork of Zcash. So, not only does Ycash build upon the codebase of Zcash like many other coins, it also uniquely builds upon Zcash's blockchain too. Therefore, the Zcash community, including the world-class engineers and cryptographers at the Electric Coin Company, have a vested interest in Ycash's success (to the extent that those individuals hold Zcash at the time of the Zcash/Ycash split). Ycash is standing on the shoulders of two giants: Bitcoin and Zcash. We will aggressively compete with both (and all other digital currencies) for user and merchant adoption.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 YEC を AUD に
A$0.1555568
|1 YEC を GBP に
￡0.07680617
|1 YEC を EUR に
€0.09333408
|1 YEC を USD に
$0.097223
|1 YEC を MYR に
RM0.43653127
|1 YEC を TRY に
₺3.42711075
|1 YEC を JPY に
¥15.26206654
|1 YEC を RUB に
₽9.84091206
|1 YEC を INR に
₹8.28048291
|1 YEC を IDR に
Rp1,568.11268369
|1 YEC を PHP に
₱5.68268435
|1 YEC を EGP に
￡E.4.96517861
|1 YEC を BRL に
R$0.60181037
|1 YEC を CAD に
C$0.13902889
|1 YEC を BDT に
৳11.61523181
|1 YEC を NGN に
₦150.49925954
|1 YEC を UAH に
₴4.08531046
|1 YEC を VES に
Bs4.958373
|1 YEC を PKR に
Rs27.08146665
|1 YEC を KZT に
₸50.71540572
|1 YEC を THB に
฿3.32210991
|1 YEC を TWD に
NT$3.18016433
|1 YEC を CHF に
Fr0.08652847
|1 YEC を HKD に
HK$0.75445048
|1 YEC を MAD に
.د.م0.97709115