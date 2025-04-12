Yachts Coin 価格(YTC)
Yachts Coin（YTC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0030823 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.01M USD です。YTC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Yachts Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Yachts Coin 1日内の価格変動率は +7.14%
です- 循環供給量は 999.91M USD です
MEXCで YTC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。
本日の Yachts Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00020548 です。
過去30日間における Yachts Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Yachts Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Yachts Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00020548
|+7.14%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Yachts Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+3.73%
+7.14%
+14.72%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Yachtscoin (YTC) Project Overview Launched in December 2024 by a boutique yacht brokerage company with 20 years of experience in the luxury yacht market, Yachtscoin (YTC) is a cryptocurrency designed to bridge the gap between the maritime industry and blockchain technology. The project focuses on facilitating seamless transactions within the yachting ecosystem, offering an efficient, secure, and transparent payment method for high-value maritime services and luxury yacht acquisitions. Yachtscoin aims to address the specific needs of yacht owners, brokers, manufacturers, and service providers by streamlining payments for yacht purchases, charters, maintenance, and exclusive maritime experiences. Traditional payment methods in this industry often involve complex processes, high fees, and delays. YTC offers a blockchain-based alternative that ensures fast, low-cost, and borderless transactions, enhancing efficiency and security for all parties involved. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functionality to automate contractual agreements in yacht sales and charters. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risk, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC improves transactional transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their dealings. Yachtscoin also aims to become a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investments by enabling payments for related services such as marina fees, crew management, fuel provisioning, and yacht maintenance. The project is designed to support partnerships with yacht manufacturers, marinas, and service providers, further integrating YTC into the broader maritime economy. The project’s website features information on the world’s top 10 largest yachts, reflecting Yachtscoin’s commitment to aligning with the luxury maritime sector. This content is intended to engage enthusiasts and investors interested in combining the world of luxury yachts with innovative blockchain solutions. Yachtscoin is developed with scalability and security in mind to support the growing demand for digital transactions in high-value industries. It is built to integrate with existing payment infrastructures and offers straightforward wallet solutions for seamless adoption by individuals and businesses in the yachting market. Future developments for Yachtscoin include expanding partnerships with global yacht dealers, integrating with NFT marketplaces for yacht-related digital assets, and developing exclusive membership programs offering premium yachting experiences. Yachtscoin’s mission is to simplify and modernize financial operations within the luxury yachting industry by providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cryptocurrency tailored to the sector’s unique needs.
