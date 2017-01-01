XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) トケノミクス

XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) トケノミクス

XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) 情報

XyraDAO: Co-own AI Agents performing real-world, monetizable tasks that generate revenue and increase the value of the $XYRA ecosystem.

$XYRA AI Agents: 🔹 Chat.Vidra.AI (Live) - AI tool that enables instant ad creation and viral video meme generation, making it easy to craft compelling content on demand.

🔹 @VidraAI X Agent (Live) - transforms X content into engaging, digestible videos, memes, and summaries.

🔹 Polymedes.AI (In Development) – An AI prediction and trading agent that analyzes trends and real-world events to execute profitable bets on Polymarket, with earnings flowing back into the $XYRA ecosystem.

🔹 White-Label AI Solutions – Custom AI integrations designed for businesses that require tailored, intelligent automation to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.

How XyraDAO Creates Value 🔹 AI Agents That Earn Their Salary – Each AI agent will be designed to generate revenue through direct services, trading strategies, or automation. 🔹 Tokenized Incentives – Revenue generated by AI agents flows back into the DAO, funding buybacks of $XYRA tokens, increasing scarcity and value. 🔹 Flywheel Growth Model – More users = more revenue = stronger AI = higher $XYRA value = further ecosystem expansion.

Meet the Team

XyraLabs, the powerhouse behind XyraDAO, is a team of AI, blockchain, and investment experts collaborating since 2017. With deep experience in AI-driven automation, decentralized finance, and content marketing, we build AI solutions that deliver tangible ROI.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://xyradao.ai/
Whitepaper：
https://docs.xyradao.ai/

XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) トケノミクス & 価格分析

XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 9.53K
$ 9.53K$ 9.53K
総供給量：
$ 999.98M
$ 999.98M$ 999.98M
循環供給量：
$ 489.76M
$ 489.76M$ 489.76M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 19.47K
$ 19.47K$ 19.47K
史上最高値：
$ 0.00311099
$ 0.00311099$ 0.00311099
過去最安値：
$ 0.00001861
$ 0.00001861$ 0.00001861
現在の価格：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される XYRA トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

XYRA トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

XYRA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、XYRA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

