XyraDAO: Co-own AI Agents performing real-world, monetizable tasks that generate revenue and increase the value of the $XYRA ecosystem.
$XYRA AI Agents: 🔹 Chat.Vidra.AI (Live) - AI tool that enables instant ad creation and viral video meme generation, making it easy to craft compelling content on demand.
🔹 @VidraAI X Agent (Live) - transforms X content into engaging, digestible videos, memes, and summaries.
🔹 Polymedes.AI (In Development) – An AI prediction and trading agent that analyzes trends and real-world events to execute profitable bets on Polymarket, with earnings flowing back into the $XYRA ecosystem.
🔹 White-Label AI Solutions – Custom AI integrations designed for businesses that require tailored, intelligent automation to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.
How XyraDAO Creates Value 🔹 AI Agents That Earn Their Salary – Each AI agent will be designed to generate revenue through direct services, trading strategies, or automation. 🔹 Tokenized Incentives – Revenue generated by AI agents flows back into the DAO, funding buybacks of $XYRA tokens, increasing scarcity and value. 🔹 Flywheel Growth Model – More users = more revenue = stronger AI = higher $XYRA value = further ecosystem expansion.
Meet the Team
XyraLabs, the powerhouse behind XyraDAO, is a team of AI, blockchain, and investment experts collaborating since 2017. With deep experience in AI-driven automation, decentralized finance, and content marketing, we build AI solutions that deliver tangible ROI.
XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される XYRA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
XYRA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。