XYO Network 価格(XYO)
XYO Network（XYO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02831727 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 394.58M USD です。XYO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な XYO Network 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 25.99M USD
です- XYO Network 1日内の価格変動率は +12.05%
です- 循環供給量は 13.93B USD です
MEXCで XYO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な XYO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の XYO Network から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00304533 です。
過去30日間における XYO Network から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1144121235 です。
過去60日間における XYO Network から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1129047868 です。
過去90日間における XYO Network から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.023907329454060828 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00304533
|+12.05%
|30日
|$ +0.1144121235
|+404.04%
|60日
|$ +0.1129047868
|+398.71%
|90日
|$ +0.023907329454060828
|+542.12%
XYO Network の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.90%
+12.05%
+128.14%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Our project is called the "XY Oracle Network" (XYO Network). The XYO Network enables trustless transactions through an ecosystem of crypto-location components that can bridge the gap from the world of today, to the world of tomorrow. The XYO Network makes it possible for smart contracts to access the real world by using the XYO Network's ecosystem of devices to determine if an object is at a specific XY-coordinate. If it is, one can set up applications which execute transactions in the smart contract. This has opened up a new world of possibilities. The applications of such a technology are infinite. Take for example an eCommerce Company. With the XYO Network, they could now offer their premium customers payment-upon-delivery services. To be able to offer this service, the eCommerce company would leverage the XYO Network (which uses XYO Tokens) to write a smart contract. The XYO Network could then track the location of the package being sent to the consumer along every single step of fulfillment; from the warehouse shelf to the shipping courier, all the way into the consumer's house and every location in between. This could enable eCommerce retailers and websites to verify, in a trustless way, that the package not only appeared on the customer's doorstep, but also safely inside their home.
