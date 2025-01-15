XROW 価格(XROW)
XROW（XROW）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00431002 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。XROW から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な XROW 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 676.59 USD
です- XROW 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで XROW から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な XROW 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の XROW から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における XROW から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000562108 です。
過去60日間における XROW から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0004162380 です。
過去90日間における XROW から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ +0.0000562108
|+1.30%
|60日
|$ +0.0004162380
|+9.66%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
XROW の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? XROW is a new ecosystem that includes a variety of different tools that are necessary for every person, allowing them to use only one platform to buy and sell cryptocurrency through an exchange / redirect to another network / stake for passive earnings / store on a wallet. What makes your project unique? One of the distinctive features is that people can protect themselves from using multiple platforms, which reduces their risks of being caught by scammers, reduces commission costs, and allows them to use convenient and intuitive tools. XROW bridge already boasts high speed, and the team will adhere to the same high standards in creating other products on the unified XROW platform. History of your project. A team of crypto enthusiasts with a large following has decided to create a single platform that will meet the needs and requirements of those who are just starting to learn about cryptocurrencies and those who are already experienced in this field. The team has set a high standard for the development of tools that are available on the XROW platform. What’s next for your project? The XROW team has already completed the development of a cross-chain bridge and is successfully gaining momentum in the sale of the token, which will serve as a link throughout the XROW ecosystem. Based on the roadmap, the team will continue to work on creating a crypto wallet, exchange, and staking farm. Further goals will also be identified over time. What can your token be used for? The XROW token will serve as a unified bridge token for all tools on the XROW platform. In the crypto exchange, the token will be implemented to reduce fees when buying or selling cryptocurrencies. In the farm, it will be awarded as a reward and, through staking, maintain greater token liquidity. In the cross-chain bridge and wallet, it will only be a bonus for using the tools (Airdrops)
|1 XROW を AUD に
A$0.0069391322
|1 XROW を GBP に
￡0.0035342164
|1 XROW を EUR に
€0.0041807194
|1 XROW を USD に
$0.00431002
|1 XROW を MYR に
RM0.01939509
|1 XROW を TRY に
₺0.1528764094
|1 XROW を JPY に
¥0.6812848614
|1 XROW を RUB に
₽0.4447078636
|1 XROW を INR に
₹0.373032231
|1 XROW を IDR に
Rp70.6560542688
|1 XROW を PHP に
₱0.2529550738
|1 XROW を EGP に
￡E.0.2173974088
|1 XROW を BRL に
R$0.026075621
|1 XROW を CAD に
C$0.0061633286
|1 XROW を BDT に
৳0.5242277326
|1 XROW を NGN に
₦6.6925559558
|1 XROW を UAH に
₴0.1823569462
|1 XROW を VES に
Bs0.22843106
|1 XROW を PKR に
Rs1.201202574
|1 XROW を KZT に
₸2.2876724156
|1 XROW を THB に
฿0.1496007942
|1 XROW を TWD に
NT$0.14223066
|1 XROW を CHF に
Fr0.0039221182
|1 XROW を HKD に
HK$0.0335319556
|1 XROW を MAD に
.د.م0.0434019014