XPLA is a Layer 1 blockchain that serves as a hub for digital media content. It encompasses a wide range of digital content, including Web3 games, blockchain gaming platform, NFT marketplace, and metaverse, with the intent of ‘Explore & Play.’ With a leading blockchain infrastructure empowered by a sustainable ecosystem, native SDK, and diverse middleware that fosters a developer-friendly environment, XPLA takes a leap as the core global blockchain hub. XPLA is a collaborative blockchain, where partners with expertise in technology, security, and content come together to contribute their exceptional skills. Central to its mission is the creation of a sustainable blockchain gaming ecosystem, anchored by the 'Play to Own' principle. This ethos ensures that the ownership and efforts of gamers are respected and valued.
XPLA Mainnet utilizes the Cosmos SDK and expands consistently through interoperability with various chains based on Cosmos IBC. It has established an environment that supports COSMWASM and EVM for active interaction with other ecosystems and is compatible with smart contracts coded in Solidity through EVM compatibility.
Within the XPLA mainnet, a vibrant ecosystem of diverse genres of games and DApps is continuously maturing. Having recently onboarded top-notch IPs such as The Walking Dead: All-Stars, Summoners War: Chronicles, and MiniGame Party, including the first cross-chain game, Idle Ninja Online, XPLA is not merely progressing, but propelling ahead as a pivotal, content-driven blockchain, exhibiting an impressive spectrum of services.
XPLA (XPLA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される XPLA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
XPLA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
XPLA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、XPLA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
