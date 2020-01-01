Xfinite Entertainment (XET) トケノミクス
Xfinite Entertainment (XET) 情報
What is Xfinite? Xfinite is a decentralized entertainment ecosystem built on Algorand blockchain. The first dApp in our ecosystem - Mzaalo incentivizes content consumers for watching content. It is a gamified video on demand platform with over 12,000 movies and Live Tv, 1500 music tracks and much more... The dApp is currently available on iOS, android and web. To learn more about Mzaalo visit: https://mzaalo.com/
How is Xfinite disrupting the entertainment ecosystem? Through their decentralized network, Xfinite aims to bring mass adoption of Blockchain as a technology across the globe (mainly through non-native crypto users).
Xfinite’s watch to earn model will empower millions of users to have access to premium content at their disposal and earn crypto rewards. The blockchain enterprise already has partnered with 600+ loyalty partners across the globe to provide utility to its ecosystem participants.
Xfinite is also on the anvil of launching their NFT marketplace that will facilitate XET holders to buy or sell NFTs.
Who are Xfinite’s ecosystem enablers?
Xfinite is powered by Algorand and backed by participants like Borderless Capital, Algorand, Shima Capital, Ceras Ventures, Black Mamba and FBG Capital.
Xfinite also has established partnerships with esteemed organizations like Daimler, Josh, DailyHunt, and Eros Now.
How is the XET token dispersed in the ecosystem?
25% of XET tokens
This will open up avenues for potential investors to become representatives of the token itself.
28.75% of XET tokens - Rewards Utility
A pool of 28.75% of XET tokens are segmented to incentivize XET ecosystem participants for contributing to the platform.
10% of XET reserves for the team
For longer sustainability of the project and to keep the team consciously invested, 10% of XET will be reserved for the team members as an incentive for their contribution towards the project.
10% of XET for Strategic Partners
Xfinite’s ecosystem has some ‘reach enablers’ who contribute to the development of the project. Partnerships play a pivotal role in the XET landscape. To reward them for their efforts, 10% of XET tokens are kept in reserves.
11.25% of XET for XSPO - Xfinite Staking Pool Offering We aim to launch our XET staking pool (XSPO) for XET token holders to earn yields by staking their tokens into the pool for a defined period.
Where is XET listed?
Xfinite Entertainment Token, $XET is listed on Bitmart and MEXC.
Who are the people behind Xfinite Entertainment Token?
The core team of Xfinite Entertainment Token boast of a cumulative experience of 25+ years. The team has been associated with Goldman Sachs, Viacom, Discovery, Sentinel and Autonomy. The blockchain team at Xfinite has a long- standing association with Algorand’s blockchain technology.
Xfinite Entertainment (XET) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Xfinite Entertainment (XET) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Xfinite Entertainment (XET) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Xfinite Entertainment (XET) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される XET トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
XET トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
XET のトケノミクスを理解したところで、XET トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
XET 価格予測
XET の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の XET 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。