Xfinite Entertainment 価格(XET)
Xfinite Entertainment（XET）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 848.38K USD です。XET から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Xfinite Entertainment 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 652.78 USD
です- Xfinite Entertainment 1日内の価格変動率は -3.11%
です- 循環供給量は 2.33B USD です
MEXCで XET から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な XET 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Xfinite Entertainment から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Xfinite Entertainment から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Xfinite Entertainment から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Xfinite Entertainment から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.11%
|30日
|$ 0
|-17.40%
|60日
|$ 0
|+31.16%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Xfinite Entertainment の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.29%
-3.11%
-18.81%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is Xfinite? Xfinite is a decentralized entertainment ecosystem built on Algorand blockchain. The first dApp in our ecosystem - Mzaalo incentivizes content consumers for watching content. It is a gamified video on demand platform with over 12,000 movies and Live Tv, 1500 music tracks and much more... The dApp is currently available on iOS, android and web. To learn more about Mzaalo visit: https://mzaalo.com/ How is Xfinite disrupting the entertainment ecosystem? Through their decentralized network, Xfinite aims to bring mass adoption of Blockchain as a technology across the globe (mainly through non-native crypto users). Xfinite’s watch to earn model will empower millions of users to have access to premium content at their disposal and earn crypto rewards. The blockchain enterprise already has partnered with 600+ loyalty partners across the globe to provide utility to its ecosystem participants. Xfinite is also on the anvil of launching their NFT marketplace that will facilitate XET holders to buy or sell NFTs. Who are Xfinite’s ecosystem enablers? Xfinite is powered by Algorand and backed by participants like Borderless Capital, Algorand, Shima Capital, Ceras Ventures, Black Mamba and FBG Capital. Xfinite also has established partnerships with esteemed organizations like Daimler, Josh, DailyHunt, and Eros Now. How is the XET token dispersed in the ecosystem? 25% of XET tokens This will open up avenues for potential investors to become representatives of the token itself. 28.75% of XET tokens - Rewards Utility A pool of 28.75% of XET tokens are segmented to incentivize XET ecosystem participants for contributing to the platform. 10% of XET reserves for the team For longer sustainability of the project and to keep the team consciously invested, 10% of XET will be reserved for the team members as an incentive for their contribution towards the project. 10% of XET for Strategic Partners Xfinite’s ecosystem has some ‘reach enablers’ who contribute to the development of the project. Partnerships play a pivotal role in the XET landscape. To reward them for their efforts, 10% of XET tokens are kept in reserves. 11.25% of XET for XSPO - Xfinite Staking Pool Offering We aim to launch our XET staking pool (XSPO) for XET token holders to earn yields by staking their tokens into the pool for a defined period. Where is XET listed? Xfinite Entertainment Token, $XET is listed on Bitmart and MEXC. Who are the people behind Xfinite Entertainment Token? The core team of Xfinite Entertainment Token boast of a cumulative experience of 25+ years. The team has been associated with Goldman Sachs, Viacom, Discovery, Sentinel and Autonomy. The blockchain team at Xfinite has a long- standing association with Algorand’s blockchain technology.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 XET を AUD に
A$--
|1 XET を GBP に
￡--
|1 XET を EUR に
€--
|1 XET を USD に
$--
|1 XET を MYR に
RM--
|1 XET を TRY に
₺--
|1 XET を JPY に
¥--
|1 XET を RUB に
₽--
|1 XET を INR に
₹--
|1 XET を IDR に
Rp--
|1 XET を PHP に
₱--
|1 XET を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 XET を BRL に
R$--
|1 XET を CAD に
C$--
|1 XET を BDT に
৳--
|1 XET を NGN に
₦--
|1 XET を UAH に
₴--
|1 XET を VES に
Bs--
|1 XET を PKR に
Rs--
|1 XET を KZT に
₸--
|1 XET を THB に
฿--
|1 XET を TWD に
NT$--
|1 XET を CHF に
Fr--
|1 XET を HKD に
HK$--
|1 XET を MAD に
.د.م--