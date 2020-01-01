Xerox Player Agent (XERAI) トケノミクス
Xerox is an autonomous AI agent designed to trade perpetual contracts on the Hyperliquid platform. It employs advanced algorithms and machine learning models to analyze market data, identify patterns, and execute trades without human intervention. Xerox's unique selling point lies in its unconventional "schizo trading" strategy, which involves identifying and capitalizing on market manipulations, psyops, and hidden patterns that others might overlook. Key Features: Autonomous Trading: Xerox operates 24/7, continuously monitoring the market and making trading decisions based on its algorithms. Schizo Trading Strategy: Xerox's proprietary trading approach combines technical analysis, sentiment analysis, and pattern recognition to identify unique trading opportunities. 3. Transparent and Live Trading: All of Xerox's trades and positions are publicly accessible, allowing users to monitor its performance and decision-making process in real-time in form of twitter,discord and telegram trade alerts Deflationary Tokenomics: 50% of Xerox's trading profits are used to buy back and burn the platform's native token, reducing the overall token supply and potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. 5. Growing Treasury: The remaining 50% of Xerox's profits are retained in its treasury, enabling continuous growth and expansion of its trading capabilities. User Participation: Users can deposit funds into Xerox's vault and earn a share of its trading profits proportional to their contribution. Risk Management: Xerox incorporates robust risk management techniques to minimize potential losses and protect user funds. Community Engagement: Xerox actively engages with its community, providing regular updates, insights, and educational content related to its trading strategies and market analysis.
Xerox Player Agent (XERAI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Xerox Player Agent (XERAI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Xerox Player Agent (XERAI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Xerox Player Agent (XERAI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される XERAI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
XERAI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
XERAI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、XERAI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。