xCRX 価格(XCRX)
xCRX（XCRX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00069373 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。XCRX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な xCRX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 7.97 USD
です- xCRX 1日内の価格変動率は +0.76%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで XCRX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な XCRX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の xCRX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における xCRX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002895033 です。
過去60日間における xCRX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004128388 です。
過去90日間における xCRX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0013075585449915475 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.76%
|30日
|$ -0.0002895033
|-41.73%
|60日
|$ -0.0004128388
|-59.51%
|90日
|$ -0.0013075585449915475
|-65.33%
xCRX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.76%
-19.14%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
CRODEX has introduced its new, reformed protocol by which it is going to be sharing its platform revenues with CRODEXers. The team keeps working diligently to design and develop a system that provides a seamless experience to our community while adopting the new protocol. PROTOCOL OVERVIEW The new protocol consists of 3 elements: - xCRX is the main token of the protocol It is tradable and will keep its main liquidity in xCRX / CRO. It incurs a 9% fee-on-sell. Upon each sell transaction, the entire fee is distributed proportionally to rCRX holders in xCRX as dividend. CRODEX platform does not claim any additional fee. - rCRX is the auxiliary token of the protocol It is not tradable. It acts as a receipt representing its owner’s share of platform revenues and xCRX dividends. It cannot be transferred to another wallet. - xVault is the intermediary organ of the protocol xVault allows users to pledge their xCRX tokens to receive rCRX. By holding rCRX, the owner accumulates xCRX in their xVault account which they can claim at any time. Only to be absolutely clear, the accumulating xCRX in the xVault accounts come from two sources: Min. 40% of platform-wide trade fees distributed bi-monthly, 9% of all xCRX sells distributed immediately as dividends upon each sell. STAKE & EARN - The holders of xCRX can stake xCRX-CRO Liquidity Provider tokens or single xCRX tokens to earn rewards.
