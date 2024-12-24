Xbit 価格(XBT)
Xbit（XBT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01089511 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 9.40M USD です。XBT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Xbit 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 33.83K USD
です- Xbit 1日内の価格変動率は +0.04%
です- 循環供給量は 863.00M USD です
MEXCで XBT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な XBT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Xbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Xbit から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0001886412 です。
過去60日間における Xbit から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0002952411 です。
過去90日間における Xbit から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000006316651652897 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.04%
|30日
|$ +0.0001886412
|+1.73%
|60日
|$ +0.0002952411
|+2.71%
|90日
|$ -0.000006316651652897
|-0.05%
Xbit の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.07%
+0.04%
+0.18%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Xbit Coin is here to revolutionize the online gaming world and can be considered a very good role model for the crypto market in the future. Because not only the technology behind Xbit is excellent, but also, there is an established financial institute behind this coin that has an effective value. This financial institute is the online Casino Xbit. This coin has been designed for online gaming in general, but specifically to be used in Casino Xbit. As a result, the Xbit Coin is considered as representative shares for the Xbit Casino. So, in a way, through purchasing Xbit coins, you will buy shares in the Casino. This coin is accepted by this online Casino. So, users who buy this coin can also use them to play thousands of different games in the Casino. By using cryptocurrencies the Casino, it is possible to make deposits and withdrawals 24/7. So you can get started with the Casino in no time or cash out the winnings quickly. In this sense, Casino Xbit is truly unique in the world of gambling and online Casinos. Since, the coins that are used to play games in the Casino are also considered representative shares of the Casino, and will continue increase in value as more people purchase this coin to play in the Casino. Upon completion of the presale of this cryptocurrency, the Xbit Coin will be listed on several exchanges so that you can also exchange the coins to Counos X, Bitcoin, etc. There is also the possibility to stake Xbit Coins. With the help of this feature, all the owners of Xbit coins will be able to stake them. In the process of staking, the staked coins are frozen and transferrable. In return, users will receive an annual interest of 5 percent. This allows gamers and all the users to benefit even more with the help of Xbit cryptocurrency. As a shareholder, you also have a right of co-determination. Because on the Counos X Blockchain there is a voting system with which you can cast your vote. For every 10,000 coins staked in the system, one vote right is given to the user in the CCXX voting system. In other words, users who stake their Xbit coins will receive a voting right for each 10 thousand coins. All the future changes and developments in the system and decision making about the profit system of the online game will be decided and implemented via voting through the Counos X Blockchain-based voting system.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
