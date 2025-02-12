Xahau 価格(XAH)
Xahau（XAH）の本日のライブ価格は 0.073358 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。XAH から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Xahau 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 34.43K USD
です- Xahau 1日内の価格変動率は +1.72%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで XAH から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な XAH 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Xahau から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00124243 です。
過去30日間における Xahau から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0123976780 です。
過去60日間における Xahau から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0221802901 です。
過去90日間における Xahau から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.020587239514282416 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00124243
|+1.72%
|30日
|$ -0.0123976780
|-16.90%
|60日
|$ -0.0221802901
|-30.23%
|90日
|$ +0.020587239514282416
|+39.01%
Xahau の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.54%
+1.72%
-6.38%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Xahau is a smart contract sidechain to the XRPL ecosystem, introducing "Hooks" to enable smart contract functionality on the XRPL. These Hooks are small pieces of code that live in Xahau accounts and check transactions against specified rules that Hooks set. This makes it possible for transactions to be executed safely and automatically. Xahau XRP (XAH) is the currency of the network. It is a utility token to purchase network services. Like the XRPL, transactions on Xahau incur a fee or reserve that is charged in Xahau XRP to protect the Ledger against spam and bloat. In Xahau, transaction fees are calculated dynamically based on how complicated Hook transactions are. This is because smart contract transactions require more computing power than regular XRPL transactions. The native token, XAH, acts as "network gas" when executing smart contracts, providing the necessary computational resources to ensure smooth contract execution. Xahau's governance is managed through the Genesis Hook Governance Game, a decentralized mechanism overseeing the emission and management of Xahau XRP (XAH), rewarding active network participants, and ensuring a sustainable ecosystem. Xahau (XAH) extends the XRPL ecosystem's functionalities by integrating smart contract capabilities through Hooks, offering a platform for developers to build and interact with smart contracts while maintaining the security and efficiency inherent to the XRPL.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
