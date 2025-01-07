Wrapped USDR 価格(WUSDR)
Wrapped USDR（WUSDR）の本日のライブ価格は 0.313797 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。WUSDR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Wrapped USDR 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 653.20 USD
です- Wrapped USDR 1日内の価格変動率は +6.07%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで WUSDR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WUSDR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Wrapped USDR から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.01794721 です。
過去30日間における Wrapped USDR から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0274303137 です。
過去60日間における Wrapped USDR から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0925420301 です。
過去90日間における Wrapped USDR から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2292468003959922 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01794721
|+6.07%
|30日
|$ -0.0274303137
|-8.74%
|60日
|$ -0.0925420301
|-29.49%
|90日
|$ -0.2292468003959922
|-42.21%
Wrapped USDR の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.04%
+6.07%
+11.14%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
wUSDR is a wrapped version of USDR. USDR is the world’s first stablecoin collateralized by tokenized, yield-producing real estate. USDR has its own value accrual system built into its design, differentiating it from other currencies. Using a consistent stream of dependable yield derived from rental revenue, USDR will deliver a native real yield to stakers through a daily rebase, projected to range between 10 - 20% APY. As an asset class, real estate is inflation-proof and wealth generating, making it an ideal backing for a stablecoin. While the dollar has lost over 80% of its purchasing power over the past 50 years, the price of single-family home has gone up by 14x in countries like the United States. So a real estate backed stablecoin not only works as a hedge against the volatility of crypto markets, it also protects holders from the impacts of ongoing currency debasement. USDR is minted using DAI and can always be redeemed 1:1 for DAI. Treasury DAI is used to purchase and tokenize income-generating real estate, which is added to the treasury and serves as the primary source of protocol yield. As the value of the tokenized real estate appreciates over time, USDR becomes overcollateralized. Tokenized real world assets are the path to meaningfully grow the market cap of crypto and DeFi, reaching the next billion users in the process. Bringing RWAs on-chain allows for transparent, trust-minimized and efficient access to categories like the ~$330T global real estate market. Without the need for a mortgage or a downpayment, it’s now possible for anyone with a phone to access many of the benefits of real estate though USDR.
