Safura is a decentralized protection protocol designed to cover Web3 users and projects from risks like exploits, cyberattacks, and smart contract vulnerabilities. Safura is a DeFi cover alternative for risk-sharing among members. It allows members to purchase various cover products to protect against risks. The $SAFU token is used within the protocol for risk sharing.
Digital assets' value has increased to the trillions over the years. The Web3 economy has a lot of potential but in order for wider adoption, it needs to be safe. Currently, less than 1% of digital assets are covered. This presents a unique opportunity for cover to fill the gap. The implementation of cover will enhance community trust and protect against risks like exchange failures, cyber-attacks, and lost or stolen wallet keys. Safura will provide its own platform while embedding cover offerings on DEXes & wallet front-ends.
Smart contract security shouldn't end with the audit report. Safura, a DAO founded by auditors and members of the AuditOne ecosystem, has forked a protocol for asset cover (a clean fork of Nexus Mutual with different parameters & tokenomics) which is being deployed on the Sonic blockchain. Community members can choose to have their funds protected with coverage, giving them peace of mind and protecting their assets from potential risks. Projects can purchase coverage to increase community trust, knowing they're protected against potential vulnerabilities. For AuditOne, it's about putting skin in the game and backing our audits with long-term security guarantees.
Wrapped SAFU (WSAFU) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Wrapped SAFU (WSAFU) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Wrapped SAFU (WSAFU) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Wrapped SAFU (WSAFU) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される WSAFU トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
WSAFU トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
WSAFU のトケノミクスを理解したところで、WSAFU トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
WSAFU 価格予測
WSAFU の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の WSAFU 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。