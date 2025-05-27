Wrapped SAFU 価格(WSAFU)
Wrapped SAFU（WSAFU）の本日のライブ価格は 0.03973704 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 157.23K USD です。WSAFU から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Wrapped SAFU 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Wrapped SAFU 1日内の価格変動率は +16.76%
です- 循環供給量は 3.96M USD です
MEXCで WSAFU から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WSAFU 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Wrapped SAFU から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00570341 です。
過去30日間における Wrapped SAFU から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Wrapped SAFU から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Wrapped SAFU から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00570341
|+16.76%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Wrapped SAFU の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.41%
+16.76%
+1.20%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Safura is a decentralized protection protocol designed to cover Web3 users and projects from risks like exploits, cyberattacks, and smart contract vulnerabilities. Safura is a DeFi cover alternative for risk-sharing among members. It allows members to purchase various cover products to protect against risks. The $SAFU token is used within the protocol for risk sharing. Digital assets' value has increased to the trillions over the years. The Web3 economy has a lot of potential but in order for wider adoption, it needs to be safe. Currently, less than 1% of digital assets are covered. This presents a unique opportunity for cover to fill the gap. The implementation of cover will enhance community trust and protect against risks like exchange failures, cyber-attacks, and lost or stolen wallet keys. Safura will provide its own platform while embedding cover offerings on DEXes & wallet front-ends. Smart contract security shouldn't end with the audit report. Safura, a DAO founded by auditors and members of the AuditOne ecosystem, has forked a protocol for asset cover (a clean fork of Nexus Mutual with different parameters & tokenomics) which is being deployed on the Sonic blockchain. Community members can choose to have their funds protected with coverage, giving them peace of mind and protecting their assets from potential risks. Projects can purchase coverage to increase community trust, knowing they're protected against potential vulnerabilities. For AuditOne, it's about putting skin in the game and backing our audits with long-term security guarantees.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
