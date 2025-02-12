Wrapped POKT 価格(WPOKT)
Wrapped POKT（WPOKT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01900628 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。WPOKT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Wrapped POKT 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 54.43K USD
です- Wrapped POKT 1日内の価格変動率は +1.15%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで WPOKT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WPOKT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Wrapped POKT から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.000217 です。
過去30日間における Wrapped POKT から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0065637693 です。
過去60日間における Wrapped POKT から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0126957255 です。
過去90日間における Wrapped POKT から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.028015156394281566 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.000217
|+1.15%
|30日
|$ -0.0065637693
|-34.53%
|60日
|$ -0.0126957255
|-66.79%
|90日
|$ -0.028015156394281566
|-59.57%
Wrapped POKT の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.46%
+1.15%
-9.94%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Pocket Network is an open protocol that offers developers Reliable, Performant, and Cost-effective RPC access to the open internet. RPC is how every user interacts with - reads or writes to - any blockchain, so it is the most fundamental access point for all of the crypto industry. Pocket Network decentralizes how this process works to deliver more value to all users than would be possible without using blockchain, and to ultimately fulfil Pocket Network's vision of enabling "a future where the world's most important digital infrastructure is owned and governed by its users." What makes your project unique? A DAO governs Pocket Network comprised of participating stakeholders using a unique "proof-of-participation" governance model that avoids plutocracy and focuses more on ensuring widespread representation of the most active and impactful members of Pocket's community. History of your project. The idea for Pocket was forged in 2017, but Pocket's main net launch was on 28 July 2020. Pocket was the first ever decentralized RPC service, and one of the very first DePINs. See here for an overview - https://twitter.com/POKTnetwork/status/1681316399401287680?s=20 What’s next for your project? Pocket is launching a new version of the protocol in the Q1 2024 that is redesigned from the ground up to provide users with the very best RPC service possible and to break the "RPC trilemma" so everyone can benefit from RPC that is as reliable, cost-effective and performant as possible. In the meantime, Pocket is scaling through its community, with more and more gateways built on top of the protocol to grow Pocket's demand with end users, and over 7 different community teams now contributing to the development of the protocol itself. What can your token be used for? Pocket's native cryptocurrency, POKT, facilitates access to a wide network of providers supporting more than 42 chains. POKT incentivizes full nodes to exist, pessimistically validate state transitions, replicate data, and make it accessible to developers. It's analogous to a universal API token, granting access to diverse RPC services from multiple providers for whichever open data source the community decides that the protocol should support. Wrapped POKT (wPOKT) is a tokenized version of POKT that runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. wPOKT is compliant with ERC-20 — the basic compatibility standard of the Ethereum blockchain — allowing it to be fully integrated and interoperable with Ethereum's ecosystem of DeFi and DAO tooling and infrastructure. wPOKT is backed by POKT at a 1:1 ratio via a network of validators, allowing users to transfer liquidity between the POKT and the ETH networks in a decentralized and autonomous manner. Holders of wPOKT can bridge it over to the Pocket Network blockchain to stake as a node runner, validator or directly as an application/gateway (after the upcoming upgrade) to access the relay throughput that Pocket Network provides.
