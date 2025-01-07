Wrapped FIO 価格(WFIO)
Wrapped FIO（WFIO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.04505019 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。WFIO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Wrapped FIO 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.51K USD
です- Wrapped FIO 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで WFIO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WFIO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Wrapped FIO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Wrapped FIO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0118689005 です。
過去60日間における Wrapped FIO から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0232360951 です。
過去90日間における Wrapped FIO から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.013202885504923035 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0118689005
|-26.34%
|60日
|$ +0.0232360951
|+51.58%
|90日
|$ +0.013202885504923035
|+41.46%
Wrapped FIO の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+3.12%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
FIO Protocol (FIO) is a decentralized, open-source usability solution that enables easier cryptocurrency transactions on all blockchains by replacing complex wallet addresses with a single, customizable, and human-readable Crypto Handle in the format of username@domain. FIO Crypto Handles can be used to send, receive, request, and sign any type of cryptocurrency transaction as easily as sending an email. FIO Protocol’s mission is to make cryptocurrency easy to use across every type of token and coin by removing the opportunity for human error when transacting with long-string wallet addresses on different blockchains and network types. FIO integrates into any type of decentralized application and has a growing partner ecosystem of more than 75 wallets, exchanges, marketplaces, payment processors, and gaming platforms – including its own homebuilt application, FIO Dashboard. Key FIO Protocol highlights include: FIO ($FIO) is the native utility token used for transaction fees and governance on FIO Protocol's native DPoS blockchain, FIO Chain. Wrapped FIO ($WFIO) is a tokenized version of the native FIO token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. $WFIO is supported by $FIO at a 1:1 ratio and allows users to transfer liquidity between the FIO and ETH networks in a decentralized and autonomous manner. $WFIO is compliant with ERC-20 standards and can be fully integrated into the Ethereum ecosystem. FIO Crypto Handles are human-readable wallet names (username@domain) that can be mapped to multiple public wallet addresses and used to replace those public wallet addresses when sending, receiving, requesting, or signing any type of cryptocurrency. FIO Crypto Handles are nested NFTs secured by private keys on FIO Chain, with ownership and mapping abilities controlled by the private key holder. They have no renewal fee and come with an initial bundle of 100 transactions. FIO Domains allow users to fully customize their FIO Crypto Handle with a unique @domain ending (usern
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 WFIO を AUD に
A$0.072080304
|1 WFIO を GBP に
￡0.0355896501
|1 WFIO を EUR に
€0.0432481824
|1 WFIO を USD に
$0.04505019
|1 WFIO を MYR に
RM0.2031763569
|1 WFIO を TRY に
₺1.590271707
|1 WFIO を JPY に
¥7.0985584383
|1 WFIO を RUB に
₽4.8424449231
|1 WFIO を INR に
₹3.8626032906
|1 WFIO を IDR に
Rp726.6158660157
|1 WFIO を PHP に
₱2.6160645333
|1 WFIO を EGP に
￡E.2.2813416216
|1 WFIO を BRL に
R$0.2752566609
|1 WFIO を CAD に
C$0.0644217717
|1 WFIO を BDT に
৳5.4785536059
|1 WFIO を NGN に
₦69.6291231621
|1 WFIO を UAH に
₴1.9051725351
|1 WFIO を VES に
Bs2.34260988
|1 WFIO を PKR に
Rs12.5626959834
|1 WFIO を KZT に
₸23.836055529
|1 WFIO を THB に
฿1.5605385816
|1 WFIO を TWD に
NT$1.4762947263
|1 WFIO を CHF に
Fr0.040545171
|1 WFIO を HKD に
HK$0.3500399763
|1 WFIO を MAD に
.د.م0.4505019