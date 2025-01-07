WolfWorksDAO 価格(WWD)
WolfWorksDAO（WWD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00200886 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。WWD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な WolfWorksDAO 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 226.20 USD
です- WolfWorksDAO 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで WWD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WWD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の WolfWorksDAO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における WolfWorksDAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002861729 です。
過去60日間における WolfWorksDAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0006608016 です。
過去90日間における WolfWorksDAO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0002861729
|-14.24%
|60日
|$ -0.0006608016
|-32.89%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
WolfWorksDAO の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-1.21%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"wLiti DAO (WLD)’s smart contract was deployed on Feb. 7th, 2022 and was listed on its first exchange (Quickswap) on Feb. 10th, 2022. It was created by a group of wLITI token holders who chose to use wLITI as the foundation for the WLD token. When a person deposits wLITI tokens into the DAO smart contract, WLD tokens are minted at a 1 to 1 ratio with the wLITI being deposited. wLITI tokens can be withdrawn from the DAO smart contract at any time, except for when the wLITI is converted into LITI tokens to represent all of the wLiti DAO members (a wLiti DAO member is anyone who owns WLD). When wLITI tokens are withdrawn from the DAO, the WLD tokens that are being swapped for the wLITI are burned at a 1 to 1 ration with the amount of wLITI being withdrawn. wLiti DAO will continuously evolve overtime to serve the best interests of the wLiti DAO members. The wLiti DAO’s governance smart contract will not be able to execute any transactions unless the wLiti DAO members approve the transaction through the use of proposals and voting. Proposals are proposed transactions that the wLiti DAO’s governance smart contract can execute. The transaction proposals can be created by any wLiti DAO member. The transaction proposals must have a majority vote from the DAO members to be before they can be approved and will not be executed by the wLiti DAO’s governance smart contract if it does not have a majority vote from the wLiti DAO members. In addition to wLITI being the foundational asset of wLiti DAO, the DAO owns more assets and offers additional services that will ultimately generate more revenue for wLiti DAO. This revenue will go to the DAO's treasury to fund the DAO's endeavors and / or be distributed to the wLiti DAO members. One of the assets that the DAO has acquired is 1% of a large investment default case that has a $1 billion claim. When awarded, a portion of this will be used to fund the DAO's treasury and the rest will be distributed prorata to the wLiti DAO members. wLiti DAO is working with other organizations, such as Athena Intelligence, to offer operational due diligence, scam prevention and insurance services to startup projects, vetting the company principals and offering ongoing scam / fraud monitoring protection and insurance. wLiti DAO’s treasury, owned and managed by the wLiti DAO members through the use of the wLiti DAO’s governance smart contract, will receive a one-time fee plus a small transaction tax to pay for future legal and investigative work. A portion of this revenue will be distributed prorata to the all of the wLiti DAO members. wLiti DAO members will also be able to take educational courses that are created by wLiti DAO, plus have the opportunity to earn bounties for field work, analysis, and penetration testing."
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 WWD を AUD に
A$0.003214176
|1 WWD を GBP に
￡0.0015869994
|1 WWD を EUR に
€0.0019285056
|1 WWD を USD に
$0.00200886
|1 WWD を MYR に
RM0.0090599586
|1 WWD を TRY に
₺0.070912758
|1 WWD を JPY に
¥0.3166365132
|1 WWD を RUB に
₽0.21595245
|1 WWD を INR に
₹0.1722999222
|1 WWD を IDR に
Rp32.4009632058
|1 WWD を PHP に
₱0.1165540572
|1 WWD を EGP に
￡E.0.1017286704
|1 WWD を BRL に
R$0.0122741346
|1 WWD を CAD に
C$0.0028726698
|1 WWD を BDT に
৳0.2442974646
|1 WWD を NGN に
₦3.1048739274
|1 WWD を UAH に
₴0.0849546894
|1 WWD を VES に
Bs0.10446072
|1 WWD を PKR に
Rs0.5601906996
|1 WWD を KZT に
₸1.062887826
|1 WWD を THB に
฿0.0695668218
|1 WWD を TWD に
NT$0.0658303422
|1 WWD を CHF に
Fr0.001807974
|1 WWD を HKD に
HK$0.0156088422
|1 WWD を MAD に
.د.م0.0201086886