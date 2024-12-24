WIZZIE ( WIZZIE ) とは何か

The 10 Commandments of the $WIZZIE Guild: 🪄 1. The Wand Chooses the Wizard: If you have found the guild, it means the universe brought you here, because the wand chooses the wizard you don't choose it. Embrace your destiny, Wizzierds! 🏰 2. The Arcane Home: You are now part of an international home for magic. Do not look to other places, for this is the sanctuary for the arcane. 🔮 3. Grow the WIZZIE Guild: We must grow the Wizzie Guild, for we prepare for the ultimate war. So, work diligently for your bags and be ready for the battle of Ragnarok. 💰 4. Guildmates' Sol is Sacred: Treat your guildmates' Sol as if it is your own. Unity is our strength in numbers we prosper. ✨ 5. Never a Muggle: Never consider yourself a muggle, only an untaught Wizzie. There is magic within you waiting to be unleashed. 🎶 6. Dance the Macarena: Wizzies only dance the Macarena, never another dance. It's our spellbinding ritual! 🪙 7. Pay Your Guild Dues: Always pay your guild dues, for they build the Arcane Treasury. It's the alchemy of our growth: BHqrhvthSSFEDZQUQf6RxVGKYHFj6pQ8F8r1s8MwLN3o 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 8. The Grand Archmage's Decree: The grand archmage will allow you back in, but you will buy back higher. Loyalty is rewarded, but tardiness has its price. ⚙️ 9. Initials at 4x: Take your initials at 4x, so that you may work for the guild diligently. The higher the stakes, the greater the magic. 🛡 10. Spread the Enchantment: Share the lore of the Wizzie Guild with your fellow beings, so that magic may flow throughout the world. Our power grows with every new Wizzie.

