WIZZIE 価格(WIZZIE)
WIZZIE（WIZZIE）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 66.79K USD です。WIZZIE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な WIZZIE 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 554.70 USD
です- WIZZIE 1日内の価格変動率は +0.35%
です- 循環供給量は 999.05M USD です
MEXCで WIZZIE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WIZZIE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の WIZZIE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における WIZZIE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における WIZZIE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における WIZZIE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.35%
|30日
|$ 0
|-73.23%
|60日
|$ 0
|-74.54%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
WIZZIE の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.56%
+0.35%
-49.61%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The 10 Commandments of the $WIZZIE Guild: 🪄 1. The Wand Chooses the Wizard: If you have found the guild, it means the universe brought you here, because the wand chooses the wizard you don't choose it. Embrace your destiny, Wizzierds! 🏰 2. The Arcane Home: You are now part of an international home for magic. Do not look to other places, for this is the sanctuary for the arcane. 🔮 3. Grow the WIZZIE Guild: We must grow the Wizzie Guild, for we prepare for the ultimate war. So, work diligently for your bags and be ready for the battle of Ragnarok. 💰 4. Guildmates' Sol is Sacred: Treat your guildmates' Sol as if it is your own. Unity is our strength in numbers we prosper. ✨ 5. Never a Muggle: Never consider yourself a muggle, only an untaught Wizzie. There is magic within you waiting to be unleashed. 🎶 6. Dance the Macarena: Wizzies only dance the Macarena, never another dance. It's our spellbinding ritual! 🪙 7. Pay Your Guild Dues: Always pay your guild dues, for they build the Arcane Treasury. It's the alchemy of our growth: BHqrhvthSSFEDZQUQf6RxVGKYHFj6pQ8F8r1s8MwLN3o 🏴 8. The Grand Archmage's Decree: The grand archmage will allow you back in, but you will buy back higher. Loyalty is rewarded, but tardiness has its price. ⚙️ 9. Initials at 4x: Take your initials at 4x, so that you may work for the guild diligently. The higher the stakes, the greater the magic. 🛡 10. Spread the Enchantment: Share the lore of the Wizzie Guild with your fellow beings, so that magic may flow throughout the world. Our power grows with every new Wizzie.
