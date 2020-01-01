Wistaverse (WISTA) トケノミクス
Wistaverse is a platform that has been designed to enable virtual protests in the metaverse. Built as a decentralized public good, the platform is politically neutral and accessible to all, providing and facilitating a safe space for individuals to voice their opinions and engage in immersive events with their communities.
Wistaverse provides a viable alternative for those who are unable to participate in real-life protests and enables any cause to gain global support and raise decentralized funding during events. Individuals can express their messages and show solidarity with a cause through the use of avatars and digital tools such as signs, banners, and wearables.
Wistaverse's first protests will take place in The Sandbox Game, the Largest metaverse to date which boasts over 4.5 million active users. The first protest Arena is versatile and ready for event organizers to use, ensuring that each protest is unique and tailored to the specific cause being supported.
Wistaverse is also developing its own standalone metaverse application Which is set to be ready in summer 2024. Built on Polygon, The WI$TA token powers the Wistaverse experience.
Participants will be able to help their cause raise funds via donations in WI$TA during protests. For each event, the sale of avatars and other purchasable items within the ecosystem will help raise additional funds for the cause. Wistaverse will allow community members to use their voting power to amplify donations using the treasury funds which is continuously filled by a 0.5% tax on all transactions.
Wistaverse (WISTA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Wistaverse (WISTA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Wistaverse (WISTA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Wistaverse (WISTA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される WISTA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
WISTA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
WISTA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、WISTA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。