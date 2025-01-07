Wistaverse 価格(WISTA)
Wistaverse（WISTA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0024934 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 92.32K USD です。WISTA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Wistaverse 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 9.53K USD
です- Wistaverse 1日内の価格変動率は +6.41%
です- 循環供給量は 37.13M USD です
MEXCで WISTA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WISTA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Wistaverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00015016 です。
過去30日間における Wistaverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0022704970 です。
過去60日間における Wistaverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0022014428 です。
過去90日間における Wistaverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0011158168562060838 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00015016
|+6.41%
|30日
|$ +0.0022704970
|+91.06%
|60日
|$ +0.0022014428
|+88.29%
|90日
|$ +0.0011158168562060838
|+81.00%
Wistaverse の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+8.03%
+6.41%
+121.08%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Wistaverse is a platform that has been designed to enable virtual protests in the metaverse. Built as a decentralized public good, the platform is politically neutral and accessible to all, providing and facilitating a safe space for individuals to voice their opinions and engage in immersive events with their communities. Wistaverse provides a viable alternative for those who are unable to participate in real-life protests and enables any cause to gain global support and raise decentralized funding during events. Individuals can express their messages and show solidarity with a cause through the use of avatars and digital tools such as signs, banners, and wearables. Wistaverse's first protests will take place in The Sandbox Game, the Largest metaverse to date which boasts over 4.5 million active users. The first protest Arena is versatile and ready for event organizers to use, ensuring that each protest is unique and tailored to the specific cause being supported. Wistaverse is also developing its own standalone metaverse application Which is set to be ready in summer 2024. Built on Polygon, The WI$TA token powers the Wistaverse experience. Participants will be able to help their cause raise funds via donations in WI$TA during protests. For each event, the sale of avatars and other purchasable items within the ecosystem will help raise additional funds for the cause. Wistaverse will allow community members to use their voting power to amplify donations using the treasury funds which is continuously filled by a 0.5% tax on all transactions.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
