We’ve been checking out Winston’s videos on TikTok, and we couldn't get enough of how adorable this little monkey is! Naturally, the community wanted to get involved and show our support. After reaching out to his dad,
@MichaelRobison on Instagram and TikTok, we finally connected with him on X.
We shared our vision of making #Winston a crypto and internet sensation with our token, and Michael has been nothing but supportive.
Not only has he posted about us on his X account, but he also updated his TikTok bio to include our Dex link and has even started making personalized videos for us. Michael’s deep roots in the crypto world make this collaboration even more exciting—he’s a true OG, having contributed to the Ethereum fork paper and worked on many white papers from 2016-2019. He’s no stranger to crypto!
In honor of Winston, we’re thrilled to announce that once we reach a $10 million market cap, members of the community will be donating $5,000 to Winston’s 501(c)(3) non-profit organization!
Be sure to check them out and join us in supporting!
winston spider monkey (WINSTON) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
winston spider monkey (WINSTON) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
winston spider monkey (WINSTON) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される WINSTON トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
WINSTON トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
WINSTON のトケノミクスを理解したところで、WINSTON トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
