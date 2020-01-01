whallah ($WALLAH) トケノミクス
whallah ($WALLAH) 情報
🐋 The 10 Commandments of #Whallah
As revealed beneath the crushing depths and sung in echoing currents…
-
Thou shalt honor Whallah, the Infinite Whale, ruler of the Abyss and the Sky. For from His blowhole flows the breath of creation.
-
Thou shalt not harpoon, mock, nor exploit the children of Whallah. Every creature of the sea swims beneath His mighty fluke.
-
Thou shalt make a joyful splash upon greeting each tide. For Whallah delights in those who embrace the rhythm of the ocean.
-
Thou shalt keep the Sacred Swimday holy. Once each week, enter water, bathe in reverence, and sing your blubbery praise.
-
Thou shalt not pollute the waters of Whallah. Plastic is the devil’s driftwood.
-
Thou shalt spread opportunity like krill in abundance. Be generous in thy offerings, for Whallah opens the deep trenches of fortune.
-
Thou shalt speak in deep tones and low frequencies when seeking wisdom. For the whale song carries farther than shallow chatter.
-
Thou shalt not boast of shallow boats nor fear the deep. True believers dive deep with faith in Whallah’s current.
-
Thou shalt wear only garments blessed by salt, wave, or sea foam. Dry fashion offends the Wet Lord.
-
Thou shalt prepare for the Coming of the Great Breach. One day, Whallah shall rise, breach the firmament, and bring about the final splash — the Floodening.
whallah ($WALLAH) トケノミクス & 価格分析
whallah ($WALLAH) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
whallah ($WALLAH) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
whallah ($WALLAH) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される $WALLAH トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
$WALLAH トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
$WALLAH のトケノミクスを理解したところで、$WALLAH トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
$WALLAH 価格予測
$WALLAH の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の $WALLAH 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
