Westland Smart City (WLSC) トケノミクス
Westland Smart City (WLSC) 情報
WestLand Smart City (WLSC) is a visionary initiative to build a fully sustainable smart city, located in Val Verde County, in the western part of Texas. The city will be designed with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in essential resources such as water and energy, utilizing 100% renewable sources. The governance of WestLand will be based on a direct democracy model, where all important decisions will be recorded on a blockchain, ensuring transparency, active participation, and decentralization in the decision-making process. The WLSC token will be the central unit of the WestLand ecosystem, functioning as a community governance platform and encouraging community engagement throughout all stages of the smart city's development. The WLSC token will be used for voting, crowdfunding, participation rewards, and as a tool for urban development, allowing citizens to have a voice in the creation and evolution of their city. Furthermore, WestLand Smart City will host a cryptocurrency mining industrial park, taking advantage of the existing energy infrastructure, including power transmission lines that cross the land, as well as the installation of 5G broadband, which has already been completed in the city's lands. This industrial park will provide an opportunity to integrate the digital economy with the physical infrastructure of the city, making it even more innovative and resilient. It is also important to highlight that WestLand's land is located over the Andrews Aquifer, a strategic source of groundwater, which ensures a solid foundation for the city's sustainable water resource management.
Westland Smart City (WLSC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Westland Smart City (WLSC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Westland Smart City (WLSC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Westland Smart City (WLSC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される WLSC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
WLSC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
WLSC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、WLSC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。